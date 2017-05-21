Features
Bell’s Fibe Alt TV wants to attract millennial cord cutters

May 21, 2017

1:33 PM EDT

Bell Fibe

Bell’s new Fibe Alt TV platform aims to attract a millennial audience that previously may have not been interested in a traditional live television subscription, whether through digital cable or satellite.

Though the platform went live earlier this week, MobileSyrup, as well as you, our readers, had a number of questions about the platform.

So we sat down with Joel Orvis, the head of the telecom’s new Alt TV initiative and the director of TV product management at Bell, to discuss the platform and its various intricacies.

Question: To start, what demographic is Fibe Alt TV targeting?

Joel Orvis: We’re targeting people who watch TV on their PC or on their mobile device as opposed to sitting in front of a TV. This is about being able to connect them up to entertainment that they’ll get a lot of value out of. They’re not necessarily someone who has finished university and went out and got themselves a TV.

It could be maybe that they’ve just found their entertainment in other places and that the commitment to a bigger TV subscription was not something they wanted to make. They could have a small apartment and not have purchased a TV but still want to consume the content from a legitimate source and this is an opportunity for them.

Q: Is it possible for someone who is already a Fibe subscriber to also subscribe to Fibe Alt TV?

Orvis: It’s actually not something that we built into the systems because it’s not really necessary. So if you’re an existing Fibe TV subscriber, then you have a PVR, you’ve got maybe a few more set-top boxes around the house, and what we give you in addition to that without any additional charge, is access to the Fibe TV application.

This is actually the same app that our Fibe Alt TV subscribers have access to. That application works on the same devices and works in much the same way as what you have with Alt TV. You can consume your TV subscription at home and on the road — to the extent that we have rights to show it out of the home — on a device of your choice.

Q: In terms of Alt TV packages, did you try to replicate the packages that are offered with standard Fibe TV, or did you take a different route with them

Orvis: It’s really the same packaging that we have available, from starter packages, to larger packages, to à la carte.

We want to really take advantage of the fact that with our Fibe TV capability in the home, we want to deliver content to those screens and make it available as a product [to consumers] that maybe didn’t want a traditional set-top box or TV subscription.

Q: Are there plans to bring the Fibe Alt TV app top more platforms in the future? 

Orvis: It’s a little unsure right now. We have mentioned Android TV is coming. Beyond that I think we’re going to wait and see where our customers want to take it… We’re always looking to see what the next popular device will be and we’ll see where that goes.

Q: Do you envision Fibe Alt TV ever being available to someone who is not a Bell Fibe internet subscriber? 

Orvis: We do not have any plans to do that. It runs on a managed network and that’s part of our ability to deliver the content that we have on offer. That’s really not something that we have the intention to change at this point.

Q: Will Fibe Alt TV ever be available on Bell Fibe internet plans that aren’t unlimited? 

Orvis: The ones that we have it available on today are unlimited internet packages [home internet]. We don’t have any concrete plans that I can point to on that right now, but that’s not something we’d say would never happen.

Q: Is there a future where if you’re a Bell mobile customer and you’re watching Alt TV content on mobile, that data usage won’t count towards your cap?

If you want to consume data over a mobile network standard data rates apply as if you were consuming any other data on your mobile device. Our regulatory regime that we have to respect have had something to say about this in recent times on a couple of occasions. On that one we would want to stay on how we’re currently offering the product.

Q: There seems to be some overlap with the audience CraveTV and Alt TV are targeting. How does Fibe Alt TV fit into this broader ecosystem and was there any thought given to creating a Fibe Alt TV/CraveTV bundle.

Crave is available in a couple of different ways. There is Crave content available through a traditional TV subscription. So if you’re a Fibe TV subscriber you can also subscribe to Crave and you get access to all of that content and you can use your credentials with Bell to log into CraveTV applications to consume on other devices.

In fact, in the Fibe Alt TV app we have all of the Crave content available for consumption in that aggregated environment as well. You can subscribe as though it’s another à la carte channel or part of a package that’s available in Alt, just the same as any other content.

We also do Crave where it’s not tied to an internet subscription and it’s available coast to coast.

Comments

  • Lexcyn

    If I have to subscribe to Fibe to get this it’s already a fail. Open it up to anyone with high speed then people will notice.

    • SV650

      Unlikely that the distribution rights they have for the content allows that breadth of showing.

  • TomsDisqusted

    Regarding bringing it to people using other Internet providers he says “It runs on a managed network and that’s part of our ability to deliver the content that we have on offer. ”

    I guess he hasn’t heard of Netflix.

    • To play devil’s advocate, Netflix is serving you stale content and can therefore benefit from CDNs to a greater degree.

      It’s obviously possible to do live streaming on a larger scale, but Netflix isn’t an example of that.

    • SV650

      I’m sure he has, but he also said: “You can consume your TV subscription at home and on the road — to the extent that we have rights to show it out of the home….” suggesting there are copyright restrictions which determine how they can distribute the content they have licensed. By keeping it within their distribution network, they meet those requirements. Telus PiK TV has similar restrictions – some channels are not available to viewers unless connected to their home (Telus) network.

  • Sam

    One problem with it is I live in an area an hour east of Toronto where Fibe Internet isn’t available. I’m not with Bell for internet because the highest speed they offer is something like 7mb/s – whereas Cogeco offers up to 100 or something. So even if I was with Bell for internet I wouldn’t have the option for this.

  • Ontari_do_not

  • Hello Moto ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    Hmmm….the pricing of cable but without a PVR….wow, excellent value.

    /sarcasm

  • Manuel Orellana

    I think this is going to fail miserably, not to be negative or anything but most of the people who watch stuff strictly on their computer (not on their tv) as this is targeting them would have 100 or more different places where to find content more than likely free. In a perfect world people would see this as a way to carry their tv subscription anywhere they go but the TV subscription would not require you to have any specific provider, rather you buy the subscription and where you watch it is your business. I understand that there’s a certain level of service they want to provide, I”m sure they would use QOS or another tool to prioritize traffic to ensure that it’s not choppy or that it doesn’t buffer as this would take away from the experience. Oddly enough, the same people I mentioned earlier, would more than likely put up with the odd stutter or buffer if the service was a quarter of the price, because they would see the value and blame the poor picture quality on internet congestion. Again, sounds like an interesting offering but their target audience in my opinion is the wrong one (not sure there is a right one under the current model). Keep working at it Bell I’m sure you’ll figure it out some day.

  • neo905

    It’s not just Millennials. Gen X’ers were the first to cord cut in the first place and the first to start affecting their bottom line because of it. All the generations after that have grown up streaming and never really had cable to begin with. Boomers are the last generation to consume media through the “cord”.

  • heynow00

    The people who they are targeting don’t want to watch traditional, commerical filled, ‘tune in when they want me to’ cable regardless of if it’s through a set top box or a mobile device.

  • RyanJStanfield

    So Bell is offering their Fibe TV service over the internet but it’s the same service with only difference being there’s no need for a setup box? Still filled with commercials and channels we don’t want? How about they let a service like Hulu come to Canada or make CraveTV the Canadian Hulu?

  • Jeff Thibert

    Q: Did you actually talk to any cord cutters? Any?

  • Doug Muir

    Add a “cast” button so the content can be thrown to a Chromecast if you’re serious about attracting cord cutters. We still own TVs! We just don’t want to be gouged for cable programming.

  • Markus Schneider

    The minimum requirement is that you subscribe to their Fibe Internet for about $80. “Up to” 25mbps bandwidth and unlimited data. Therefore the total cost is $95 + tax at a minimum, assuming you only take the basic $14.95 option. Of course the Internet connection comes with unlimited data, which one would require for streaming endless amounts of live TV. However, if I instead go with Teksavvy I can get a cable connection for $54/month with 30mbps bandwidth and unlimited data. If this was truly a good deal then Bell would either have a much better price for the Internet service, or allow me to use another provider. $54+$15 = $69 + tax. If you instead just get regular TV service at the higher price, and a cheaper Internet connection from Bell, you also end up spending around $95 + tax. In actuality there is absolutely nothing attractive about this offer from a price perspective. Of course knowing how Bell operates, it doesn’t really come as a surprise that they would again manipulate things to their advantage with deceptive marketing. It’s exactly this type of behaviour that angers people and turns them away from Bell and other large telcos. They all pull the same stunts over and over again. But obviously there are enough people out there who buy into this nonsense without doing the math or comparison shopping.