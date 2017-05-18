Daydream 2.0 makes sharing a centrepiece of Google’s VR experience

Later this year, Google will release the next iteration of its Daydream virtual reality platform, the company’s Clay Bavor revealed during the second day of Google I/O 2017.
Dubbed Daydream Euphrates, the update is slated to add a number of new features to Daydream. Specifically, one of Google’s aim with Euphrates is to make it easier for Daydream users to share their VR experience with other people.
To that end, the company plans to allow Daydream users to take advantage of its Google Cast API to stream what they’re seeing in their headset to a TV set. Additionally, the company plans to allow Daydream users to watch YouTube videos in the same virtual space.
Bavor also revealed that the company is working on an API called Seurat — named after the French impressionist painter — that will allow smartphones to render high-fidelity VR scenes in real time.
Google says developers will be able to achieve desktop-level graphics with a mobile GPU. ILMxLAB, a part of Lucasfilm that works on creating VR experiences, was able to take scenes from Rogue One and transport them to virtual reality using the API.
Google says it will reveal additional details about Daydream 2.0 later this year.
Source: Google
Comments
Pingback: Samsung reportedly working on standalone VR headset called the Exynos VR III – High Tech Newz()