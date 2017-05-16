American home entertainment manufacturer Vizio is bringing its line of SmartCast M-Series televisions to Canadian consumers.
The company announced in a media release that their 4K Ultra HD television sets will be available for purchase online or in-store at Costco Canada locations this summer.
“The new 2017 M-Series collection provides a wide range of screen size choices for Canadian consumers looking for a high-performance HDR picture quality solution,” said Matt McRae, chief technology officer and head of marketing at Vizio, in a media release.
Vizio’s M-Series supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10 content, the two high-end forms of HDR.
The M-Series will feature Vizio’s SmartCast mobile system built right into the television, so users can get content recommendations, browse through a selection of preinstalled apps, and even connect their smartphones to their televisions through the SmartCast Mobile app on their iOS and Android devices.
SmartCast TV will be available as an over-the-air (OTA) update later this summer.
Vizio’s SmartCast televisions also feature Google Chromecast built directly into the display, meaning that users can browse the entire catalogue of Chromecast-enabled apps on their televisions, without needing to purchase an additional dongle.
The series of televisions are also compatible with Google’s Chromecast Ultra. The SmartCast launches with five models, starting with a 50-inch model, priced at $899 CAD.
Source: Vizio
Comments
Pingback: Vizio launches 4K M-Series televisions in Canada | Daily Update()
Pingback: Vizio launches 4K M-Series televisions in Canada | TODAY18()