Tesla Solar Roof tiles available for pre-order in Canada

May 11, 2017

4:00 PM EDT

18 comments

Tesla solar roof

Tesla’s Solar Roof cost-and-energy-efficient tiles are now available in Canada for pre-order.

Integrated into a home’s Tesla Powerwall battery, the Solar Roof gathers and stores solar energy throughout the day to be used at a later date, even during power outages. A typical homeowner can expect to pay $21.85 USD (approximately $30 CAD) per square foot of Solar Roof. Tesla says that because the tiles use solar energy, they will reduce an electricity bill and effectively “pay for themselves” over time.

The Solar Roof uses solar and non-solar tiles, which look identical to tiling seen on regular homes. Customers can purchase as many tiles as they need, depending on their average energy consumption. For example, those that charge electric vehicles on a daily basis will be able to purchase more tiles accordingly.

The following table compares roofing prices by material in USD:

Solar Roof Price Range

Tesla says the Solar Roof tiles are half the weight of standard tiles but three times more durable. Unlike asphalt or concrete, they also are said to not degrade over time.

The tiles are currently offered in ‘textured’ and ‘smooth’ styles, with options for ‘tuscan’ and ‘slate’ coming in 2018. Upon delivery, Tesla says it will remove the existing roofing and install the new tiles.

The Solar Roof can be ordered here for $1,330 CAD. It’s important to note that the Powerwall battery is sold separately.

The U.S. will get shipments first starting in June, with Tesla saying it expects to begin installations internationally starting in 2018.

Source: Tesla

Comments

  • Jason

    It’s been said on Reddit that to have it pay for its self it will cost 30+ years

    • pegger1

      Ouch. That’s a painfully long time. Something to consider though, none of the other in the chart pay for themselves at all. In fact asphalt and others you might be replacing in that 30 year time frame.
      I’d like to see a chart showing what year the tesla becomes more affordable than the others.

    • Rev0lver

      It would depend on the size of your roof and the exposure to the sun. The payoff in northern climates would be a lot longer than in California.

      I doubt they’d be maintenance free over that period either so they’re probably more about the rich feeling better about themselves than about saving money or electricity.

  • If the government steps in for subsidies, it could be worthwhile. I know that for my roof (approx 1500 sq ft home) it would approx. $25K for pv solar panels. And that’s only one half of the roof.

    I love tesla, but I can’t see this attracting anyone but the wealthy.

  • Max

    What about when they are covered with snow 5 to 6 months a year

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Yes, the assumption of what location you are in will make a big differece. There’s pretty good historical data on rooftop solar yields in winter in Ontario. There’s tons of variables for this vs traditional asphalt shingles plus solar panels on top. Plus there’s the issue of hooking up to net metering here in Ontario.

      If would be neat to put the roof to work but at a price point where it’s economically feasible. Will be interesting to see.

    • Balls

      The panels will allow for a small current to flow, allowing it to melt any snow off of the roof.

    • Jim__R

      I’d also wonder how well this would work in Vancouver, where rainy days outnumber sunny days (hyperbole alert) 1000 to 1.

    • Mark Spencer

      Germany gets less sun than Canada and is on 85% renewables…

    • Mike

      They have built in heating current to melt snow.

  • seinfeldand24

    “Tesla saying it expects to get begin installations”
    Grammar check Mobile Syrup

  • tophat1234

    30$ a square foot itll probably take you 40 years to pay back the roof with your energy savings.

    • pegger1

      How many years before the other options pay back their cost?

  • Surveillance

    A solid investment. Every $ spent is $1 of appreciation on your home. Not to mention Hydro One savings!

  • Stan Philippon

    The article says $30/sq ft and the bar chart says $11. . Big difference there and it sort of puts the whole advertisement at question

    • pegger1

      The $11 on the chart is the non-solar tiles. The $30 is the solar ones.