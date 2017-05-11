News
Apple launches dedicated ‘Made in Montreal’ Canada 150 App Store section

May 11, 2017

11:25 AM EDT

2 comments

Made in Montreal App Store

As part of its ongoing Canada 150 App Store initiative, which includes a ‘Made in Toronto-Waterloo‘ section, Apple has launched a new ‘Made in Montreal’ area of the store designed to celebrate iOS app developers from Quebec.

The new section of the app store includes developers like Square Enix Montreal, the studio behind the popular and critically acclaimed ‘Go‘ franchise, Outerminds, Budge Studios, Breather Products and Transit App, an app that’s been prominently featured during a number of Apple keynote presentations.

While Apple has released a number of dedicated App Store sections over the last few weeks, given the overcrowded nature of iOS’ app ecosystem, it’s nice to see the tech giant making an effort to highlight Canada’s homegrown talent.

The ‘Made in Montreal’ App Store section is available both in French and English.

