Air Canada plans to part ways with Aeroplan, will launch its own loyalty program in 2020

May 11, 2017

5:56 PM EDT

Air Canada

Air Canada has revealed plans to part ways with Aeroplan’s well-known loyalty program by mid-2020, though the Canadian airline says customers will still be able to redeem miles for Air Canada flights even after the new program is in effect.

The airline’s contract with Aimia, Aeroplan’s parent company, is set to expire in 2020.

Air Canada made the announcement early Thursday morning, stating that its new loyalty program,”will offer additional earning and redemption opportunities, more personalized service and a better digital experience for Air Canada customers.”

Existing Aeroplan points will still be able to be used for purposes other than booking flights, including for hotels and gift cards, all the way up until 2020, according to a spokesperson from Aimia.

Last year, Aeroplan members redeemed 1.9 million flight rewards, which amounts to enough to fill 11 Boeing 777s. In terms of additional flights, Aeroplan members redeemed more than 700,000 non-air rewards last year.

Aeroplan has been operated by Aimia since 2002. The company has 2,300 employees across 15 countries and its loyalty programs include Aeoplan in Canada and Nectar in the U.K.

Comments

  • MoYeung

    Another reason to fly foreign airlines!

  • hoo dat

    I’ll make a deal with you, AC; start providing a service that I can be loyal to and we can forget about the whole ‘loyalty points’ thing.

    • Roger

      I agree. I never had one positive experience with AC.

  • Vito R.

    I’m no math wizard, but I feel like “1.9 million flight rewards” would fill a lot more than 11 Boeing 777s.

  • Spencer Navarra-Chew

    The best thing this article doesn’t mention is that Aeroplan started out as Air Canada’s own loyalty program before they spun it off in to a seperate company.

    • bryguy76

      That is exactly what I was thinking. Why did they spin it off in the first place if they really wanted an in-house program. UGH!

    • Spencer Navarra-Chew

      If I could understand half of Air Canada’s corporate decisions I’d be a much wiser man. Wait, not wiser, crazier.

    • Vito R.

      They spun it off because they were paid over $1B for it in 2005.

      As recently as March of this year Air Canada was negotiating a new deal with Aimia for 2020 – with the stated goal of getting a better deal than they currently have with them. Obviously that didn’t happen so they figure they’re better off doing it themselves.

