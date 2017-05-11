Air Canada plans to part ways with Aeroplan, will launch its own loyalty program in 2020

Air Canada has revealed plans to part ways with Aeroplan’s well-known loyalty program by mid-2020, though the Canadian airline says customers will still be able to redeem miles for Air Canada flights even after the new program is in effect.
The airline’s contract with Aimia, Aeroplan’s parent company, is set to expire in 2020.
Air Canada made the announcement early Thursday morning, stating that its new loyalty program,”will offer additional earning and redemption opportunities, more personalized service and a better digital experience for Air Canada customers.”
Existing Aeroplan points will still be able to be used for purposes other than booking flights, including for hotels and gift cards, all the way up until 2020, according to a spokesperson from Aimia.
Last year, Aeroplan members redeemed 1.9 million flight rewards, which amounts to enough to fill 11 Boeing 777s. In terms of additional flights, Aeroplan members redeemed more than 700,000 non-air rewards last year.
Aeroplan has been operated by Aimia since 2002. The company has 2,300 employees across 15 countries and its loyalty programs include Aeoplan in Canada and Nectar in the U.K.
