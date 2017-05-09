Here are the Toronto Shoppers Drug Mart locations selling Presto Cards

Metrolinx and Shoppers Drug Mart have announced a partnership that should be exciting news for transit riders.
Metrolinx’s Presto cards — used on GO transit, the TTC, and other transit agencies across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas — can now be purchased at 10 Shopper Drug Mart stores in Toronto.
Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca said the move “will make using transit more convenient and attractive to people in the GTA,” according to a CBC News article.
Presto Cards be purchased at the following Shoppers Drug Mart locations:
- Agincourt Mall — 2330 Kennedy Road
- Eglinton and DUfferin — 1840 Eglinton Avenue West
- Hudson’s Bay Centre — 20 Bloor Street East
- King and Peter — 388 King Street West
- King and Strachan — 901 King Street West
- Queen and Carlaw — 970 Queen Street East
- Queen and Bathurst — 524 Queen Street West, Unit A
- Queen Street West — 1033 Queen Street West, Unit A
- Weston and Lawrence — 1995 Weston Road
- Westway Plaza — 1735 Kipling Avenue
The program will be “rolled out more widely as the year progresses,” said Del Duca.
Del Duca announced the news at a press conference on the morning of Monday, May 8, 2017.
Source: Ontario Government, CBC
Comments