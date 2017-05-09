News
Here are the Toronto Shoppers Drug Mart locations selling Presto Cards

May 9, 2017

10:31 AM EDT

12 comments

presto card locations Toronto

Metrolinx and Shoppers Drug Mart have announced a partnership that should be exciting news for transit riders.

Metrolinx’s Presto cards — used on GO transit, the TTC, and other transit agencies across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas — can now be purchased at 10 Shopper Drug Mart stores in Toronto.

Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca said the move “will make using transit more convenient and attractive to people in the GTA,” according to a CBC News article.

Presto Cards be purchased at the following Shoppers Drug Mart locations:

  • Agincourt Mall — 2330 Kennedy Road
  • Eglinton and DUfferin — 1840 Eglinton Avenue West
  • Hudson’s Bay Centre — 20 Bloor Street East
  • King and Peter — 388 King Street West
  • King and Strachan — 901 King Street West
  • Queen and Carlaw — 970 Queen Street East
  • Queen and Bathurst — 524 Queen Street West, Unit A
  • Queen Street West — 1033 Queen Street West, Unit A
  • Weston and Lawrence — 1995 Weston Road
  • Westway Plaza — 1735 Kipling Avenue

The program will be “rolled out more widely as the year progresses,” said Del Duca.

Del Duca announced the news at a press conference on the morning of Monday, May 8, 2017.

Source: Ontario GovernmentCBC

Comments

  • Kitty Burgers

    Wow. Great. I feel like I’m back in the early 90’s. Why is this not exclusively an app on the phone? Barcode reader? NFC? … hello? Geesh.

    • me

      Because cards never run of batteries and NFC isn’t available on all phones. An app is a legit request, but it shouldn’t be the only method.

    • mike

      An app would be great so people can reload their cards since there’s usually virtually no other way. Don’t worry though, PRESTO has it in their timeline to release one in 10-15 years. So expect it in 20.

    • Canadiana Jones

      What?!
      I have mine auto-reload every time it approaches a day worth of commute fare. No headaches for 3 years.

    • Yes.. I love that feature. I don’t know why ppl reload their cards manually. The min balance is $6.

    • That would be seriously cool, especially after Android Pay came out!

  • I think the more important question is… why can’t I put a TTC monthly pass on these PrestoCards yet?

  • mike

    LOL gotta love how this is “news”. Whooopdeedoo a small handful of Shoppers will be selling Presto cards.

    How about addressing how half the “Presto-only” stations have NO reloading machines. Not to mention the majority of reload machines are constantly out of order, and how in some subway stations the reload machine is on the wrong side of the fare gates so you can’t even reload until you pay first?!?

    Not to mention they have no app, their website is straight out of 1998, and even reloading online take 24 hours to update your balance — also straight out of 1998.

    But don’t worry – Ontario government to the rescue! Now you have a whopping TEN Shoppers’ locations where you can buy and top up your card. Anyone willing to bet whether the Shoppers’ reload system is gonna be down over half the time too?

    • Joe Shmoe

      And if you lose you card, like I did, it takes 24 hours for them to cancel the card in terms of nobody else being able to use the card. Archaic.

    • John Smith

      Mike: Are you that foolish? Remember, this is Ont., and the TTC. We have an obligation to remain archaic. One other thing you need to question: What is Shoppers getting from this, as they never do anything unless first profiting.

  • This will save ppl a trip to Union station.