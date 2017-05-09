News
OnePlus 5 beats Samsung Galaxy S8 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium in speed, says report

May 9, 2017

8:51 PM EDT

9 comments

OnePlus 3T

The upcoming OnePlus 5 beats Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium phones in speed, according to GSM Arena.

The site says it received exclusive info from Geekbench which scored 1963 (single-core) and 6687 score (multi-core), topping the Geekbench 4 list for smartphone speed. On Geekbench’s scale, the higher a number, the better ranked a phone is.

Screenshots from Geekbench also show that the OnePlus 5’s version of Oxygen OS will be based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The OnePlus 5’s specifications haven’t been confirmed, but rumour suggest it will have a 5.5-inch bezel-less QHD display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 3,600mAh battery and dual camera array.

The phone is expected to release in the summer.

Source: GSM Arena 

Comments

  • Victor Creed

    I must have it!

  • Benjamin Lehto

    I’m guessing $800 Canadian.

  • The Finder

    omg i can’t wait for this. i hope it has bluetooth 5.0 and lots of LTE bands this time. I know those have been some areas of concern in the past.

  • Brad Fortin

    Wow, at this rate they’ll catch up to the iPhone 6S in single-core performance by summer 2018.

    • thereasoner

      Yet the iPhone is slower than my Pixel in common everyday tasks like fingerprint sensor, cameras, browser etc.

      It’s no wonder they say that benchmarks rarely translate into real world performance but iPhone users have so little to brag about these days. Better something irrelevant than nothing at all I guess.

    • Brad Fortin

      I find the opposite to be true for the fingerprint sensor, cameras, browser, etc. Sometimes even just going back to the home screen can take 4-5 seconds, whereas I’ve never seen that sort of lag on an iPhone.

      It’s strange how people are only now saying that benchmarks rarely translate into real world performance considering nothing of the sort was being said for all the years when the iPhones had lower benchmark scores. Back then nobody could stop talking about how the iPhone had lower benchmark scores, slower clock speeds, fewer cores, less RAM, etc, even though real world performance was always better on the iPhone. Real world performance is still better on the iPhone but now that the iPhone also wins in benchmarks people try to dismiss the benchmarks altogether, like you. Keep moving those goal posts.

    • thereasoner

      “I find the opposite to be true for the fingerprint sensor, cameras, browser, etc. Sometimes even just going back to the home screen can take 4-5 seconds, whereas I’ve never seen that sort of lag on an iPhone.”
      I’ve seen lots of BS and various exaggerations like this before but that one is just flat out stupid. If you’re going to lie at least make it believable! Lol. The Pixels speed advantages are supported by reviews unlike your nonsense and it’s consistently described as very smooth.

      Benchmarks were always criticized as not reflecting real world use Brad, it’s not new. It’s not just “people” that do that either, reviews consistently do as well. The ONLY real world performance advantage to iPhones is in the opening of specific types of game apps, thats it. Everything else is either equal or slower in comparison not that there’s a huge difference in anything anyways.

      BTW, YouTube is full of iPhone lag videos Bradly, why not educate yourself for a change instead of just automatically regurgitating pro-Apple propaganda and lying like you’re some kind of naive and brainwashed fanboy? WAKE UP !

    • Brad Fortin

      lol, in denial as usual. “I can’t be wrong, you must be wrong! I know others who agree with me, and none who agree with you, guaranteeing that I am correct! We’ve always been at war with East Asia!”

      Oh, and “The ONLY real world performance advantage to iPhones is in the opening of specific types of game apps, that’s it”? Oh my goodness, are you ever in denial. You might as well say “iPhones only perform better when Mercury is in retrograde”. ????

  • Arman

    Hopefully its water resistant.