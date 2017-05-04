News
Elon Musk reveals more info about the Tesla Model Y

May 4, 2017

3:08 PM EDT

Tesla Model X and Model 2 unveiling

Elon Musk has revealed more information about the upcoming Tesla Model Y.

In an earnings call, the company’s CEO said that the Model Y, which is an all-electric compact SUV, is expected to start production in 2020. The Model Y will also be built on a “completely different” platform from the Model 3.

As well, Musk said Tesla is planning to do away with the 12-volt battery architecture used in the company’s other vehicles. In doing so, the length of required electric wiring may be significantly reduced, resulting in a simpler overall production process. More robots are said to be introduced into the production line to help with all of this.

Tesla has a larger goal, however, of delivering one million cars by 2020. It’s making some good progress, too, with the recent announcement that it shipped a record number of cars in the first three months of 2017.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons 

Source: The Verge

