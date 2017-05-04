Elon Musk reveals more info about the Tesla Model Y

Elon Musk has revealed more information about the upcoming Tesla Model Y.
In an earnings call, the company’s CEO said that the Model Y, which is an all-electric compact SUV, is expected to start production in 2020. The Model Y will also be built on a “completely different” platform from the Model 3.
As well, Musk said Tesla is planning to do away with the 12-volt battery architecture used in the company’s other vehicles. In doing so, the length of required electric wiring may be significantly reduced, resulting in a simpler overall production process. More robots are said to be introduced into the production line to help with all of this.
Tesla has a larger goal, however, of delivering one million cars by 2020. It’s making some good progress, too, with the recent announcement that it shipped a record number of cars in the first three months of 2017.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Source: The Verge
