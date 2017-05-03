Business
Qualcomm reportedly seeking U.S. import ban on iPhones

May 3, 2017

5:55 PM EDT

Amidst an ongoing legal dispute with Apple, Qualcomm is reportedly seeking a U.S. import ban on all iPhones.

According to Bloomberg, Qualcomm is preparing to ask the International Trade Commission to stop the iPhone, which his produced in Asia, from being imported into America. This would block the three iPhones rumoured to be released this year from entering the American market.

The two tech companies have been at odds over Qualcomm’s patents, which let it charge a percentage of the price of every modern high-speed data-capable smartphone – regardless of what device is using the chips. Apple’s stance is this system is unfair and Qualcomm is illegally helping it semiconductor unit in doing so.

Earlier this week, Apple said it will not pay any royalties to Qualcomm until the legal dispute is resolved.

Source: Bloomberg

Comments

  • Omar

    No way the US will interfere with Apple like this but it would be hilarious if it happens.

  • JD

    That’s going to make for some good hoarding and flip ops

  • Jason

    I would love to see this happen but it never will

  • ciderrules

    The US government is investigating Qualcomm for overcharging on patent royalties. Now Qualcomm thinks that same US government is going to block iPhones over those same patents they’re being accused of overcharging for? Sorry, Qualcomm, did you forget? La La Land didn’t win Best Picture.

  • Qualcomm is now on the attack. If they do this and lose, it might cause others to follow Apple and tie up fees in litigation. Or at least they should try.

  • Roger

    NOT happening under Trump.

  • Karl

    Import ban? Wasn’t Apple moving it’s manufacturing to the US anyway? I don’t see the problem then. =P

