Microsoft HoloLens chief inventor says smartphones are ‘already dead’

May 3, 2017

8:00 PM EDT

The chief inventor of Microsoft’s HoloLens mixed reality headset says he thinks smartphones are on the way out.

In an interview with Bloomberg, one of Microsoft’s top ‘technical fellows,’ Alex Kipman, said that “phones are already dead, people just haven’t realized.”

Instead, he thinks that advancements in mixed reality technology will ultimately replace traditional smartphones. He didn’t elaborate on when or how he thinks this might happen, however.

Microsoft so far has only released a developer build of the HoloLens, which sells for $4,000 CAD. Specific sales figures haven’t been released, although Microsoft said in February that “thousands”of units have been sold since the device’s release in August 2016.

As for the future, a February report from insider tech site Thurrot suggested that the next iteration of the HoloLens won’t be released until 2019. Microsoft isn’t currently facing significant competition in this market, which reportedly led the company to take more time to improve on the next version of the headset.

Earlier this week, however, Microsoft opened mixed reality up to a much larger audience with the announcement that it is bringing the technology to laptops via webcams.

Meanwhile, company CEO Satya Nadella told Marketplace that the company will likely make more Windows smartphones, but they would look different from other phones. It’s not yet clear if these supposed phones would adopt mixed reality technology as Kipman is suggesting, or if they would come in a different form altogether.

  • Uzair Abbas

    I’d imagine the lenses for eye having some tech from hololens, where the eye provides energy/power to lens.

    But we’re still 5-10 years far from smartphones becoming obsolete.

  • Ipse

    Bombastic comment meant to attract attention and clicks….
    “Humanity is already dead, people haven’t just realized that yet”….(This one might actually be true..I should copyright it…) ????

  • watchman88

    Existing phone formfactor will get cheaper before it gets replaced by makers looking to recapture the price point ($800+). Sub $300 phones still nowhere near the latest phones from Apple, Samsung, Google…imho

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    “Instead, he thinks that advancements in mixed reality technology will ultimately replace traditional smartphones. He didn’t elaborate on when or how he thinks this might happen, however.”

    So he really said nothing. Everything in live changes or gets replaced, TVs, Radios, Computers, etc. they all have evolved, so he is really not saying much and nothing new about that comment.

  • vn33

    Yeah, okay buddy … you’re the inventor of the HoloLens. Of course you will say anything outrageous so attract attention to your product.

  • Alex

    not sure why he would say that. I assumed windows phone might make a comeback with mobile chips being powerful enough to run basic desktop tasks. It will soon be literal pocket pc’s, but oh well. Guess I’ll need a powerful pc, and an expensive hololens, just to use this new technology. 8 years from now, sure. but atm? lol.

  • Zbiba

    I honestly wouldn’t want to get involved in mixed reality… Smartphones are already taking A LOT of our time and mixed reality would make it even harder to disconnect. It could be useful in some professional environments but I don’t think it would benefit the mass.

  • Allyouranusarebelongtous

    Human interaction is dead…people just don’t know it….just wait for our imminent release of our product X that will make talking to people a thing of the past….

    …please note human reaction will be required to purchase the device. This may reduce contact with your significant other…also causes stupidity.

