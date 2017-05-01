News
NES Classic ends its run with 2.3 million units sold

May 1, 2017

10:13 AM EDT

12 comments

NES Classic

For a device that plays games that more than 30 years old, the NES Classic Edition had an incredible run.

In an interview with TimeNintendo of American president Reggie Fils-Aimé revealed that the company sold 2.3 million NES Classic units across the globe. That figure is almost a million more than the 1.5 million units Nintendo reported back in February. Sales would have likely been even higher had the company properly anticipated demand.

Of course, that’s all something of moot point now that retailers won’t get any new shipments of the micro-console. “We had originally planned for this to be a product for last holiday,” said Fils-Aimé in his interview with Time. “We just didn’t anticipate how incredible the response would be. Once we saw that response, we added shipments and extended the product for as long as we could to meet more of that consumer demand.”

When asked about the possibility of Nintendo reissuing the NES Classic, Fils-Aimé said, “from our perspective, it’s important to recognize where our future is and the key areas that we need to drive. We’ve got a lot going on right now and we don’t have unlimited resources.”

The good news is that we’ll likely get an even better retro console this fall.  According to a recent report from Eurogamer, Nintendo is working on a Super NES micro-console that it plans to release later this year.

Source: Time

Comments

  • Canadiana Jones

    Typical Nintendo.

    • AppleBerrySandwich

      It really is typical. No supply.

      I wanted to buy a 3DS in the winter for my son, couldn’t find one anywhere.

  • Eluder

    Pretty weak showing for something that could have sold easily double that if they had a proper supply chain going for the classic.

  • Actionable Conclusion

    2.3 million? That’s a laugh. I guess when you boil it all down really though one could just go out and buy a decent emulator for around the same price and have the ability to play NES and SNES games. Nintendo botched this and anyone holding out hope for a better result with an SNES mini console are in for a rude awakening.

    • Rev0lver

      I’ll be picking up one of the SNES models if I get a chance.

      An emulator is a flawed experience. I’m certain if you could find one of these it would be much better than an emulator.

      Shogun liked the NES classic articles too….

    • Actionable Conclusion

      Actually no, its not a flawed experience if you have a decent piece of hardware. It may not be as smooth in every single respect but the actual game playing is much the same. You’d know this if you tried it out. Heck, some people are even using the Raspberry Pi to build a device to play these retro games so by no means does Nintendo have any monopoly on this.

      And for the last time, quit with your Shogun nonsense. If you can’t engage in a mature discussion then best not try at all.

    • Rev0lver

      I’m sorry but you don’t get to tell me what I can and cannot comment on Shogun.

      And you’re still factually incorrect.

      Sorry

    • jplunks

      “decent emulator” I think that may be the bigger play then anything else when it came to the Classic for Nintendo. It was being used as something Nintendo wasn’t trying to promote. Piracy

  • DonatelloNinjaTurtle

    Wow. Let me see if I can summarize:

    -Announce the product in the summer with a very attractive price and create insane demand
    -Allow 4 months to produce ample supply
    -Very simple design which is likely keeping the cost very low and manufacturing very simple
    -Release it mid November during the biggest shopping rush of the year

    They lined it all up beautifully and then managed to under-supply. And not only that, but while demand is still high they decide to cease production.

    In the end this could have just been a big marketing ploy to bring some attention to themselves with the upcoming Switch release at the time.

    • AppleBerrySandwich

      Pretty much. I’m forever bitter and mad at Nintendo that I never saw one or was ever able to buy one.

      I’ll bet you they are all being sold on Kijiji by Nintendo for $300!

  • jplunks

    The way these things were getting hacked im sure Nintendo took note. There is something bigger at play here

    P.S. to those who Question Nintendo’s business sense, remember that Nintendo is the better run Video Game company over years and years in the business

  • Bok Choy

    Reggie knocking it out the park with that corporate-speak. Love how he’s answering a question with a non-answer.