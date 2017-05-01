NES Classic ends its run with 2.3 million units sold

For a device that plays games that more than 30 years old, the NES Classic Edition had an incredible run.
In an interview with Time, Nintendo of American president Reggie Fils-Aimé revealed that the company sold 2.3 million NES Classic units across the globe. That figure is almost a million more than the 1.5 million units Nintendo reported back in February. Sales would have likely been even higher had the company properly anticipated demand.
Of course, that’s all something of moot point now that retailers won’t get any new shipments of the micro-console. “We had originally planned for this to be a product for last holiday,” said Fils-Aimé in his interview with Time. “We just didn’t anticipate how incredible the response would be. Once we saw that response, we added shipments and extended the product for as long as we could to meet more of that consumer demand.”
When asked about the possibility of Nintendo reissuing the NES Classic, Fils-Aimé said, “from our perspective, it’s important to recognize where our future is and the key areas that we need to drive. We’ve got a lot going on right now and we don’t have unlimited resources.”
The good news is that we’ll likely get an even better retro console this fall. According to a recent report from Eurogamer, Nintendo is working on a Super NES micro-console that it plans to release later this year.
Source: Time
Comments