Take of a tour of the KeyONE with BlackBerry’s official how-to videos

May 1, 2017

8:32 AM EDT

14 comments

Render of BlackBerry KeyONE smartphone

With the company’s newest smartphone, the KeyONE, set to come out later this month, BlackBerry has uploaded of a variety how-to videos that show how users can get the most out of the device.

In all, there are 10 videos that cover everything from how to maximize battery life to how to switch to the KeyONE from an iPhone. Seasoned Android users are unlikely to find anything new here, but if you’re planning on picking up the KeyONE or just want to see the phone in action, you could do a lot worse. See the full list of videos below.

Canadians can pre-order the KeyONE starting on May 18th.

Source: BlackBerry (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7), (8), (9), (10) Via: Phone Arena

Comments

  • Philosoraptor

    Finally they release a design I like, and then they stick a physical keyboard on it. Oh well, not like I don’t have dozens of other brands to consider…

    • Nate650

      What would you have liked? Much of the gorgeous design has to do with the physical keyboard, so you wanted the same design without the physical keyboard? If so, you have the DTEK60 as an option.

    • Philosoraptor

      The DTEK60 uses a rather bland Alcatel reference design. I like the blend of materials of the KeyONE – the mix of metal and whatever the plastic/leather backing is. It’s both modern and retro (a bit of a throwback to older cameras). There are plenty of good design elements there without the keyboard.

  • Actionable Conclusion

    The only ones this phone will appeal to are those who can’t do without a PKB and for the most part never did over the past 10 years.
    To suggest it’ll cause for many to switch from their existing devices is a stretch by any reasonable measure.

    • Rev0lver

      I disagree with your assessment.

    • Actionable Conclusion

      Well you give no reason for this comment so you don’t have much credibility do you? The trend today is more screen real estate and less bezel. No one cares about keyboards even if you do.

    • Rev0lver

      I have more credibility than a banned user with a puppet account.

    • Do Do

      If, it’s as a good as reviews are claiming and it has great battery life and yes, has a keyboard, not to mention replaceable battery, running Android, ya, I think it will do ok. Not everyone plays games or uses cpu intensive apps.

  • Felix

    I plan on checking this phone out in person. If I like it I’ll be trading my s7 edge in

    • Roger

      Unless they have a huge promo, you won’t get a decent value for the S7e, will you?

    • Felix

      For trade in on a LG g6 I was told a s7e would get $500

    • Roger

      But G6 already had a $300 trade-in promo through Bell. Not sure which carrier you went to.

    • Felix

      Sasktel. There was a $250 minimum for certain phone.

  • Pingback: My Homepage()