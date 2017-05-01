Take of a tour of the KeyONE with BlackBerry’s official how-to videos

With the company’s newest smartphone, the KeyONE, set to come out later this month, BlackBerry has uploaded of a variety how-to videos that show how users can get the most out of the device.
In all, there are 10 videos that cover everything from how to maximize battery life to how to switch to the KeyONE from an iPhone. Seasoned Android users are unlikely to find anything new here, but if you’re planning on picking up the KeyONE or just want to see the phone in action, you could do a lot worse. See the full list of videos below.
- How to switch from an Android to the BlackBerry KeyONE
- How to maximize battery life on the BlackBerry KeyONE
- How to set the BlackBerry KeyONE convenience key
- How to add or change an e-mail account on the BlackBerry KeyONE
- What do the three dots underneath an icon on the BlackBerry KeyONE mean
- How to take a screenshot with the BlackBerry KeyONE
- How to add or change a Google account on the BlackBerry KeyONE
- How to switch from an iPhone to the BlackBerry KeyONE
- How to quick launch the camera on the BlackBerry KeyONE
- How to install a SIM card into the BlackBerry KeyONE
Canadians can pre-order the KeyONE starting on May 18th.
Source: BlackBerry (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7), (8), (9), (10) Via: Phone Arena
