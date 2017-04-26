Twitter Q1 2017: better-than-expected earnings and revenue, but still declining

Business
Apr 26, 2017

9:52 AM EDT

Twitter announced itsÂ quarterly earnings today, showingÂ better-than-expected yet still declining earnings and revenue.

The company’s first quarter revenue came in atÂ $548 million USD, which is higher than the estimated $512 million. Overall, though, this is a decrease of eight percent year-over-year, with the company postingÂ $595 million in revenue in Q1 2016.

The social media giant’s monthly active users rose to 328 million — 7 million more than expected and 9 million more than the previous quarter. For theÂ fourth-consecutive quarter, daily usage rose to 14 percent year-over-year growth. AÂ specific daily active user number wasn’t revealed, though.

The companyÂ attributes the increase in user activity to improvementsÂ made to the platform in recent months, such as cracking down on online abuseÂ and a focus on streamlined story and live video discovery.

However, the company has an outlook for the second quarter of the year that is far worse than expected,Â projecting adjusted EBITDA of $95 million to $115 million; analysts projected a consensus of $141 million, according to Street Account.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that while the company expects to “continue to face revenue headwinds,” it believes that in executing on its plan in the long term “should result in positive revenue growth over the long term.”

Doubling down on advertising was cited as a key area of focus.

Image credit: Flickr – Anthony Quintano

Source: Twitter

