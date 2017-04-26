The first render of upcoming OnePlus 5 may have been leaked, if a report by India Today is to be believed.
The image revealed by the network only shows the back of the device, which features a a dual camera setup. Otherwise, nothing else can be gleaned from the render.
Take this with a grain of salt, though. Android Authority points out that the first Google image result for “OnePlus 3 black” shows that this alleged OnePlus 5 is almost identical in shape to the OnePlus 3. As well, the site points out that camera lenses of both phones also look very similar. It remains to be seen if OnePlus is legitimately retaining a similar design or if this is just an edited image.
India Today says it received the image “from people who have seen the phone and have possibly worked on the OnePlus 5.”
Earlier this month, other information on the OnePlus 5 was reportedly leaked, suggesting that the OnePlus 5 will feature near bezel-less and feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 chipset.
Image credit: Flickr – opopododo
Source: India Today
