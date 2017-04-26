Resources
Here’s how to enable Wi-Fi Calling on Freedom Mobile

Apr 26, 2017

1:46 PM EDT

LG

Freedom Mobile officially launched Wi-Fi calling and the feature is currently available to those who own the LG V20.

Wi-Fi calling gives Freedom customers the ability to make and receive phone calls, as well as send and receive messages while connected to a WiFi network. Calls, SMS and MMS messages sent this way are deducted from your monthly call and text buckets.

Freedom previously stated in an interview that Wi-Fi calling will come to many other devices. However, for now, here’s a quick how-to enable Wi-Fi calling on the V20.

Freedom Mobile Wi-Fi Calling

1. Update to the latest software OS
2. Turn on Wi-Fi settings on your device
3. Tap on the Settings menu
4. Connect to an available Wi-Fi network
5. Choose “Call” menu
6. Activate “Wi-Fi Calling”
7. Select your Wi-Fi calling preferences, such as when you want Wi-Fi calling to be in use.

