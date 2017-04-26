News
PREVIOUS|

NASA and Amazon offer the first ever 4K live stream from space today

Apr 26, 2017

12:39 PM EDT

1 comments

NASA satellite

NASA is teaming up with Amazon Web Services to offer the first-ever 4K live broadcast from space today at 10:30am PT/1:30pm ET. The aeronautics agency has previously offered pre-recorded 4K videos for the past two years on its YouTube channel.

The stream will feature NASA astronaut and Expedition 51 commander Peggy Whitson, who recently broke the record for most days spent in space by a US astronaut, and will take place in the International Space Station.

Whitson will be taking part in the â€œReaching for the Stars: Connecting to the Future with NASA and Hollywood” panel being held at theÂ National Association of Broadcasters trade show, or NAB, which is currently happeningÂ in Las Vegas. The discussionÂ will explore how advanced imaging and cloud technologies are advancing scientific research and filmmaking.

The live stream can be viewed here.

Image credit:Â NASA

Source:Â NASA

Related Articles

News

Jul 5, 2016

7:12 PM EDT

Google doodle’d its support for NASA’s Juno mission all over its search page

News

Jun 23, 2016

8:36 PM EDT

Bring the galaxy into your living room with NASA’s revamped Apple TV app

News

Apr 10, 2017

7:11 PM EDT

Amazon Web Services’ City on a Cloud Innovation Challenge 2017 comes to Canada

News

Apr 24, 2017

11:25 AM EDT

Amazon reportedly creates team dedicated to driverless vehicle tech

Comments