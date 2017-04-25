Xiaomi smartphones are coming to the U.S. within the next two years

According to Xiaomi’s new senior vice president, Wang Xiang, the Chinese manufacturer’s smartphonesÂ are finally headed to Europe and North America at some point in the near future.
Xiang — who took over from former senior vice president Hugo Barra — indicated there could be a glimmer of possibility for Canadians hoping Xiaomi will bring its devices north of the U.S. boarder, in a recent interview withÂ CNET.Â In the interview, Xiang confirms that Xiaomi phones are coming to the U.S in two years or sooner. Furthermore, he also says that Xiaomi devices will also be arriving in 30 markets around the world “including Russia.”
Although Canada was not specifically mentioned in the interview, it’s possible the company’s phones could launch here soon and be included in Xiaomi’s 30 market rollout strategy.
The Chinese manufacturer will likely experience issues with various LTE bands across the U.S., as well as the customization required by many U.S. carriers. There is a possibility that these same problems may arise if Xiaomi brings its product to Canada as well.
The Beijing-based company’s upcoming smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 6, is a powerhouse even in comparison to the recently released Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.
Source: CNET
