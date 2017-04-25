W|W: The Wearable Weekly – Facebook gears up for an AR/VR future

Welcome to The Wearable Weekly, your trusted guide to all things wearable tech. If you only have time to read one thing about wearables this week, this is it.
Statistics & Forecasts
Digi-Capital’s AR/VRÂ database tracked $1.5 billion investments in the last 12 months to Q1 2017; only $600 million of M&As in the same period (VentureBeat)
IMAX LA VR Theater sees 20,000 visitors, new location coming to New York (UploadVR)
Smartphones will officially become glasses in 2022, Facebook exec brashly predicts (Business Insider)
PSVR has only sold 100,000 units in Japan, says report (Forbes)
Device announcements
Apple and Nike are releasing a limited edition Apple Watch Series 2 (The Verge)
Facebook unveils two new VR cameras with 6DOF (Wired)
Lenovo’s mixed reality headset to launch this fall (MobileSyrup)
Samsung’s new Gear R with controller now available (MobileSyrup)
Funding & M&A
Snap and Mobli signÂ $7.7 million deal surrounding geo-filter patent (MobileSyrup)
Virtual reality software innovator, Vizor, raises $2.3 millionÂ (BusinessWire)
Avegant wins fresh funding for its mixed reality breakthrough (FT)
HTC Vive reveals first grant recipients for VR for Impact (UploadVR)
Major milestones
Facebook launches AR dev platform (MobileSyrup)
Facebook Spaces for Oculus VR launches (MobileSyrup)
Elon Musk confirms he will be CEO ofÂ his BCI venture Neuralink (TechCrunch)
Apple creates new hardware team led by former Google satellite execs (9to5 Mac)
Nokia delivers big update to its OZO VR creative products (TechCrunch)
Snapchat adds 3D AR objects to videos (MobileSyrup)
Moto 360 Gen 2, Huawei Watch and Asus ZenWatch 3 to get Android Wear 2.0 by end of April to late May (MobileSyrup)
Michael Kors launches “My Social” appÂ as a way to tap your Instagram to design watchfaces (Engadget)
Google launches its latest experiment, Tabel, an interactive web VR film (9to5 Google)
Milwaukee, Wisconsin sued for requiring permits on augmented reality games (Hollywood Reporter)
Rumours
AppleÂ patent shows a method to represent virtual objects in a real environment (Patently Apple)
Appleâ€™s rumoured AR glasses possibly detailed in accidental document leak (9to5 Mac)
