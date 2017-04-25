News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung and LG reportedly working on smartphones with four-sided curved displays

Apr 25, 2017

10:53 AM EDT

3 comments

LG G6 and the S8

Samsung and LG are reportedly working on smartphone screens that curve on all four sides. According to Etnews in Korea, via SamMobile, the tech giants are developing curved displays that would theoretically allow for over 98 percent of the front of the device to be used as a screen.

The companies have reportedly started development on a four-sided curved smartphone display, which will theoretically allow for more than 98 percent of the visible front of the phones to be used as a screen.

However, phones carrying this technology may not be released anytime soon. The reports states that there are issues with the lamination process of manufacturing the screen, such as the corners not being able to properly register touchscreen inputs.

In the meantime, Samsung’s latest smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, have been released worldwide. The company tells MobileSyrup that it’s “thrilled with the response and excitement from Canadians” and  “pre-orders [have been] exceeding our expectations.” Canadian pricing for the phones per carrier can be found here.

For more on the S8 and S8+, click here for MobileSyrup‘s review. The LG G6 is also available now.

Via: The Verge 

Related Articles

News

Apr 10, 2017

2:49 PM EDT

LG and New Balance announce Android Wear 2.0 for specific devices

News

Apr 21, 2017

5:10 PM EDT

The Galaxy S8 comes with a special version of Google Play Music

Resources

Apr 23, 2017

1:48 PM EDT

How to use the Galaxy S8 and S8+’s Smart Select tool to create GIFs

News

Apr 24, 2017

9:34 AM EDT

Samsung’s Twitter account is more fire than the Note 7

Comments

  • samsvoc

    Awkward to hold a 4 sided, curved phone, NO thanks.

    • Rev0lver

      Plus you can never put a decent case on it so more smashed phones!

      More of companies telling people what they want instead of listening to what they want.

  • deltatux

    I have the Galaxy S7 Edge for work & I can’t even figure out why phones need curved displays. There is the advantage of having a small display when the device is laying down or have information on the edge but it’s just a gimmick for me. I can’t explain why there’s a need for them…

    It also makes it hard to put screen protectors & increases the cost of the device too.