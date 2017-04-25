Last week, Huawei treated the U.S to the Huawei Watch 2. The smartwatch, revealed in February during Mobile World Congress, includes features such as Google Assistant, a heart rate monitor and a battery rated to last two full days.
For peopleÂ waiting on the Huawei Watch 2 to come to Canada, a spokesperson for the company told MobileSyrup, Huawei has “no plans to launch the Watch 2 in Canada right now.”
Not only is the Huawei Watch 2 not available in Canada, Canadians can’t purchase the original model either. In the past, Canadian consumers could buy the Huawei WatchÂ through the Google Store, but as of recently the store now only gives customers the option to joinÂ the wait list for the LG Watch Style.
Thankfully, those in search of a smartwatch have other options. TheÂ Samsung Gear Frontier 3 and Apple Watch Series 2 are viable alternatives to the Huawei Watch 2. Likewise, the LG Watch Sport will also be a viable alternative when it finally comes to Canada later this year.
