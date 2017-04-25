Here are the Samsung Galaxy S8 promotions at Canadian carriers

As the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ rake up rave reviews, some Canadian carriers are offering special incentives to take advantage of the hype. Below is a collected round-up of the current offerings, as well as some related deals that might help you afford the premium flagship.
Note: This post will be updated if and when new offerings come to market.
Bell
Customers can trade in their current device in-store and get a minimum of $150 when activating or upgrading to a S8 or S*+ on a two-year Premium or Premium Plus plan.
To get the credit, customers must trade in one of the following devices in working condition:
- Samsung — Galaxy S4, S5, S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, S7 and S7 edge
- Apple — iPhone 5C, 5S, SE, 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus
- LG — G3, G4, G5
- Google — Pixel, Pixel XL
- HTC — One M8, One M9, 10
- BlackBerry — Priv, Classic, Passport
- Sony — Xperia Z3, Z5, Z5 Premium, XA, X Performance
- Motorola — Moto X Play, Z
The offer is available at corporate, dealer and The Source stores. Bell Aliant and Bell MTS are also offering the $150 trade-in credit.
Rogers
Rogers’ pre-order offer of a bonus six-month Netflix standard subscription (approximately $54.94 in value) is continuing for any new or existing customer who activates an S8 or S8+ on a two-year Share Everything plan. The offer ends May 16th, 2017 and is limited to one free subscription per Rogers account. It can be combined with any current promotional Netflix offer on memberâ€™s account and existing Netflix members can also apply the value to their current or a different Netflix plan, though it may alter duration of offer.
Additionally, in-store customers can get a $150 trade-in credit on select devices, bringing the device to $99 on a Premium+ two-year Share Everything plan. The eligible devices are listed as:Â Apple iPhone 5C (or newer), Samsung GS4 (or newer), LG G3 (or newer), HTC One M8 (or newer), BlackBerry Q10/Z10 (or newer), Sony Xperia Z3 (or newer), Moto X Play (or newer).
Additionally, though not related specifically to the S8, customers get a Blue Jays hoodie with any new phone on a 2-year Share Everything plan in-store.
Telus
For a limited time, Telus is offering an $150 trade-in credit for the S8 or S8+ with an eligible device trade-in on select two-year plans. The offer is in-store only.
Eastlink
No promotion advertised for the S8 or S8+, though as always Eastlink is offering the device for $0 down on its easyTab program.
Fido
The carrier isn’t advertising any specific promotions for the S8 or S8+, but it is offering a minimum $50 trade-in credit for select working devices when customers purchase or upgrade to a new device on a two-year plan at certain retail locations.
The eligible devices include:Â Apple iPhone 4 (or newer), Samsung GS3 (or newer), HTC One M8 (or newer), BlackBerry Q10/Z10 (or newer), Sony Xperia Z3 (or newer), Moto X Play (or newer), LG G2 (or newer), Nexus 5 (or newer), Alcatel One Touch Pixi 3, Alcatel One Touch Pop D3, Alcatel One Touch Idol 3, Huawei Ascend G7, Huawei Ascend Mate2 and Huawei Ascend Y336.
Virgin
No specific S8 or S8+ offers are being widely advertised yet.
Koodo
As with Virgin, noÂ specific S8 or S8+ offers are being widely advertised yet.
Freedom Mobile
There are no specific S8 or S8+ promotions, but since it’s one of Freedom’s few LTE-ready devices, customers are eligible to save $100 on the device with a MyTab Boost of $5 or more when combined with a plan valued at $40 or above, bringing the S8 to $59 and the S8+ to $159 down. The offer ends May 8th, 2017.
Videotron
The Quebec-regional carrier isn’t advertising any specific promotions for the S8 and S8+ yet.
SaskTel
The Saskatchewan-regional carrier isn’t advertising any specific promotions for the S8 and S8+ yet.
