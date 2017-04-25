Fan turns 8-bit Zelda: Breath of the Wild Prototype into playable game

Shortly following the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo showed off a 2D, 8-bit-like prototype the company used to conceptualize many of the stellar game’s mechanics.
While a rudimentary demo, the game broke Breath of the Wild’s structure down to a basic level. Also, and perhaps most importantly, it was extremely cool. Unsurprisingly, a fan has recreated a playable prototype of the game called Breath of the NES.
The quickest way to bring these ideas to life, and present it to the team, a 2D prototype of #Zelda was created. pic.twitter.com/OJnE4yt8Oi
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 1, 2017
The game is currently available to download on itchio and as you can see from the above video, it recreates the style of the demo Nintendo showed of at GDC almost perfectly. Players are able to cut down trees, harvest food, shoot arrows and even play around with the game’s physics system. The entire project was build in Game Maker Studio over the course of just a few weeks.
If you’re interested in trying out Breath of the NES, you should probably do so quickly because Nintendo has a history of killing fan-made projects. However, it’s worth noting thatÂ Winter Drake, the game’s creator, says that he will continue to work on the project with his own original characters if this happens.
