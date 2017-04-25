Amazon Prime one-day delivery now available in Calgary and Edmonton

After expanding to Montreal, before previously launching in Toronto and Vancouver, Amazon Prime one-day delivery is now available in Edmonton and Calgary, the Seattle-based company announced today.
When Prime members place an order that meets or exceeds $25, Amazon promises to deliver the package the next day, even on Saturday and Sunday, by 9:00pm.
Amazon launched its one-day delivery service in the U.S. back in October 2009.
“We are excited to offer faster, free delivery for Prime members in Calgary and Edmonton,” said Mike Strauch, country manager for Amazon.ca. “With a wide selection of over half a million items, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery will make life easier and more convenient for members shipping to Alberta’s two largest cities.”
Source: Amazon Via: Amazon Canada
