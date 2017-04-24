Sony Xperia XZ Premium will release with Bronze Pink colour option

Sony’s flagship 2017 Xperia XZ Premium smartphone will release with a Bronze Pink colour variation, the Japanese tech giant has announced.
The new hueÂ joins the previously announcedÂ â€˜Luminous Chromeâ€™ andÂ â€˜Deepsea Black’ options.
“We wanted to find a colour that represented a feeling of warmth whilst at the same time exemplifying the premium features and design,” saidÂ Satoshi Aoyagi, Xperia Colour Designer, in a blog post. “[Bronze Pink] isÂ a chic addition to the choice of colours offered with XZ Premium. ”
Revealed back in February at Â Mobile World Conference, the XZ Premium is said to be Sony’s most innovative Xperia smartphone to date. Among other features, the phone offersÂ a 4K HDR display, rapid download speeds and aÂ camera that is able to record in Super slow motion at 960 frames per second.
A Bronze Pink variant of Sony’s STH32 stereo headset was also revealed, which is said to be “launching soon.”
The XZ Premium will release in select markets in June.
For more on the Xperia XZ Premium, check outÂ MobileSyrup‘s hands-on impressions.Â
Image credit: Sony
Source: Sony
