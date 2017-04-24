News
PREVIOUS

Siri can now read out WhatsApp messages

Apr 24, 2017

8:34 AM EDT

2 comments

WhatsApp adds Siri integration

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has updated its popular chat app to add support for Apple’s Siri personal assistant.

Use of the feature requires the latest version of iOS, 10.3. Saying, “Hey Sir, read my last WhatsApp message” will activate the functionality.

Version 2.17.2 of WhatsApp brings a number ofÂ other tweaks to the platform, including a subtle redesign of the Calls tab, as well as the Contact Info and Group Info screens to make them easier to use. Users can also add and delete multiple statuses.

Finally, WhatsApp has also added support for Persian with 2.17.2.

Apple opened up Siri to third-party developers at WWDC last year. Since then, a number of other developers have taken advantage of the functionality,Â including PayPal.

Download WhatsApp from the iTunes App Store.

Source: iTunes App Store Via: MacRumours

Related Articles

News

Mar 15, 2017

11:43 AM EDT

A malware infused image could allow someone to hack your WhatsApp account

News

Nov 15, 2016

8:30 AM EDT

WhatsApp video calling now available to Canadian users

News

Mar 7, 2017

12:31 PM EDT

RBC customers can now use Siri to send e-transfers

News

Jan 17, 2017

8:42 PM EDT

Former Canadian pro biker uses Siri to dial 911 after bursting a blood vessel

Comments

  • RS

    And my Google Assistant won’t even speak to me. Seriously, it pretty much only plays games. It’s the most expensive game of trivial pursuit I’ve ever played.

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    Siri is killing it!