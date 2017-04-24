Siri can now read out WhatsApp messages

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has updated its popular chat app to add support for Apple’s Siri personal assistant.
Use of the feature requires the latest version of iOS, 10.3. Saying, “Hey Sir, read my last WhatsApp message” will activate the functionality.
Version 2.17.2 of WhatsApp brings a number ofÂ other tweaks to the platform, including a subtle redesign of the Calls tab, as well as the Contact Info and Group Info screens to make them easier to use. Users can also add and delete multiple statuses.
Finally, WhatsApp has also added support for Persian with 2.17.2.
Apple opened up Siri to third-party developers at WWDC last year. Since then, a number of other developers have taken advantage of the functionality,Â including PayPal.
Download WhatsApp from the iTunes App Store.
Source: iTunes App Store Via: MacRumours
