Qualcomm and Samsung reportedly working on Snapdragon 845 for the Galaxy S9

While the dust has barely settled around the launch of the sleek Galaxy S8 and S8+, new reports indicate that Samsung and Qualcomm are already working on next year’s Snapdragon 845 chipset.
According to these rumours, which stem from The Investor,Â Qualcomm and Samsung aim for the Galaxy S9 to be the first device to feature the new processor.
“The capabilities of a mobile processor can decide the overall performance of smartphones which now have a range of features such as video calls, video recording, VR, and AR,” an industry source reportedly told The Investor.
The two foundries that are reportedly in line to produce Snapdragon 845 areÂ Samsung and TSMC, though it remains unclear which manufacturer will win the contract. Samsung’s latest Exynos processor, the Exynos 9 Series 8895, is featured in the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in specific regions around the world. Similar to Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 835, the Exynos 8895 also utilizes a 10nm process for its chip series.
During my time with the Snapdragon 835-powered Samsung Galaxy S8, I didn’tÂ run into a single instance of slowdown. The processor is more than powerful enough to run most currently available Android apps.
Source: The InvestorÂ
Comments