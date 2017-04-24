Leaked Moto Z2 Play photo indicates Moto Mods are not dead

The smartphone that can sometimes get nearly two days of battery life now has a rumoured successor, the Moto Z2 Play. The device, leaked by TechnoBuffalo, doesn’t include any specs or additional information about the still unannounced smartphone unfortunately.
The clock widget on the smartphone, however, displays June 8th, which is expected to be the reveal date for the device.
The leak confirmed the return of MotoMods, accessories equipped with magnetic connectors that attach to the back of the Moto Z and Moto Z Play.Â Anyone worried that the concept of modular devices was over can now breathe a sigh of relief.
From the leak, the Z2 Play doesn’t look very different from its predecessor, except for a redesigned fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint sensor from the Moto Z Play did not function as a home button. With the Moto Z2, the sensor looks more like the multi-functional fingerprint sensor featured in the Moto G5. The G5’s fingerprint sensor is used as a home button and navigation button.
The Moto Z Play featuredÂ an impressive 3,510mAh battery, 625 Snapdragon processor with a 2GHZ octa-core CPU. Lenovo promised the Moto Z Play would come with 50 hours of battery life, however, even with heavyÂ usage, the phone lasted nearly two days dying around 6pm on the second day, as reported by MobileSyrup’s Rose Behar.
Source: TechnoBuffaloÂ
