Amazon has formed a team focused on driverless vehicle technology, according toÂ The Wall Street Journal.Â
In its report, The WSJ says that the group is made up of about 12 employees and was created over aÂ year ago. However,Â Amazon reportedly isn’t aiming to use the team to create driverlessÂ vehicles, but instead having it serve as a “think tank” of sorts to determine how to best use them.
Specifically, it’s said that the e-commerce giant is looking at usingÂ drones, trucks an forklifts to move goods. In theory, thisÂ would help last-mile delivery and make for easierÂ package drop-offs. Many companies have been looking into driverless vehicles, such as Google’s Waymo, Tesla and BMW.
This is part of Amazon’s larger exploration ofÂ autonomous package delivery, such asÂ patenting parachute technologyÂ in FebruaryÂ or airborne fulfillment centresÂ at the end of 2016.
Some companies have alreadyÂ been successful in this regard, such as UPS, which managed to have an autonomous drone deliver a package to a Florida home back in February.
Image credit: Wikimedia CommonsÂ
Source: The Wall Street JournalÂ
Comments
Pingback: Amazon reportedly creates team dedicated to driverless vehicle tech | Daily Update()