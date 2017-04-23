News
Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ are now available in Canada [Read here]
  • CRTC passes judgement against Vidéotron Unlimited Music, publishes differential pricing guidelines [Read here]
  • Apple’s MacBook Pro Touch Bar is slowly becoming more useful [Read here]
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ Review: Slim-bezelled powerhouse [Read here]
  • Apple to unveil three new iPhones for the smartphone’s 10th anniversary, says report [Read here]
  • Rogers says it will launch its Comcast X1-based IPTV offering in the ‘first quarter of 2018’ [Read here]
  • Rogers Q1 2017 results show jump in wireless revenues, subscribers rise to 10,292,000 [Read here]
  • Rogers’ new CEO Joe Natale says core focuses are culture, customers, growth and social responsibility [Read here]
  • HTC to unveil new squeezable U smartphone on May 16 [Read here]
  • Bell rolls out support for Quad Band LTE [Read here]
  • Moto G5 is coming to Canada on May 3rd [Read here]
  • Rogers expects to earn $685 million more revenue in 2017 than last year [Read here]
  • Report forecasts 900,000 new wireless subscribers in Canada this year [Read here]
  • Traditional TV subs will decline by 247,000 in Canada this year, predicts report [Read here]
  • Apple launches Canada 150 ‘Best Game Makers’ App Store section [Read here]
  • Here are the movies and shows coming to Netflix Canada this May [Read here]
  • Following CRTC decision, Sugar Mobile ends life as backdoor MVNO [Read here]
  • Telus’ Pik TV media box is now available in BC and Alberta [Read here]

