Xbox FanFest 2017 tickets go live Wednesday, April 26

Tickets for Xbox FanFest 2017 will go live on Wednesday, April 26th at 9am P.T./12pm E.T.
The event runs from June 11th to the 13th in Los Angeles, coinciding with the annual Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) held in the same city. At FanFest, people will be able to try out upcoming Xbox games, as well as meet notable figures from the industry.
In total, 500 tickets will be given out to the event. A link to the registration website being announced on April 26th via Twitter through @Xbox, @MajorNelson and #XboxFanFest. Four hundred tickets will be available through this site and anyone is free to register for them, but must be at least 21-years-old and have an Xbox Live account and Gamertag.
The remaining 100 tickets will be distributed through a variety of other promotions/giveaways that will be announced in the future via these channels.
It’s important to note that Xbox will not cover transportation and accommodation costs to go to FanFest.
Attendees will also get entry into the Xbox E3 2017 Briefing on Sunday, June 11th, at 2pm P.T. /5pm E.T., where the company will show off Xbox games and hardware. This is traditionally only open to the press, with a livestream of the presentation for the public offered online. A custom-built backpack full of “gaming swag” will also be given out to FanFest attendees. A “first of its kind Xbox community event” is also promised for later that evening, although no specific details of what that entails were revealed.
On June 12th, a private event will be held in the evening where attendees will get “early access” to Xbox games and its high-powered console, codenamed “Project Scorpio.”
Registration originally went up on April 19th, but Xbox said the site was experiencing difficulties and accepted more entrants than there was room for. As a result, tickets had to be cancelled, with Xbox promising to e-mail “something special” as compensation to those affected.
Xbox holds FanFests every year across the world, with the company saying it reached 13,000 fans through the various events in 2016.
It’s worth noting that EA is also holding a free event – known as EA Play – that is related to E3. The event will be held from June 10-12 and free registration is available here.
Image credit: Xbox Wire
Source: Major Nelson
