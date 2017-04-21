Major Windows 10 feature updates will come every March and September, says Microsoft

Following the release of Windows 10’s Creators Update, Microsoft says it’s committing to a “predictable twice-per-year” feature release schedule that will see the company push out a major Windows 10 update every March and September. The company also says it will service and support major Windows 10 feature updates for 18 months after release.
Without the company saying it in so many words, it appears Microsoft is doubling on its promise of Windows 10 being the “last version of Windows,” at least for the foreseeable future. Bernardo Caldas, a general manager at Microsoft, says this new streamlined approach to updates has already made life easier for the company’s enterprise customers. “This approach has made large-scale, costly wipe-and-replace Windows deployments every few years a thing of the past.”
With yesterday’s announcement, Microsoft has set Windows 10, Office 365 ProPlus and System Center Configuration Manager on the same update schedule.
Microsoft has yet to detail the next major Windows 10 update, Redstone 3, which we already knew was coming this fall. One rumoured feature is Project Neon, a refresh of Windows 10’s user interface that focuses on transparency. It’s highly likely the company will detail Redstone 3 at Build, its annual developer conference, which is slated to start on May 10th this year.
Comments