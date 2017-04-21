Twitch’s new Affiliate Program helps more people monetize video streaming

There are 2.2 million unique monthly broadcasters on the Twitch video streaming service, but only about 17,000 of them – primarily the high-profile gamers – are partnered and making money.
However, that’s now looking to change, with the Amazon-owned company announcing that that it will launch a revenue-sharing initiative for smaller channels called the Affiliate Program.
- The program will roll out later this month and be open to creators who have:
- at least 500 total minutes broadcasted in the last 30 days
- at least seven unique broadcast days in the last 30 days
- an average of three or more concurrent viewers over the last 30 days
- at least 50 Followers
Not everyone is eligible, though, with Twitch sending out invites to people who meet these requirements.
Affiliates will benefit from “Cheering with Bits,” which is a micropayments system that allows viewers to purchase in-chat emoticons with real currency. For every Bit purchased, one cent will go to the streamers.
For context, Bits launched in late June 2016 to Twitch Partners, and since then, users have sent more than 1 billion of the emoticons. As a result, $10 million USD of revenue has gone to creators.
In addition to Cheering, Affiliates will eventually gain access to other revenue-generating tools, such as subscriptions and advertising.
