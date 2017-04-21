SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 117: The ‘Essential’ S8 podcast

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Patrick O’Rourke, Zach Gilbert, and Ian Hardy give their updated perspectives on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and speculate about Andy Rubin’s rumoured Android phone.
The MobileSyrup team has had its hands on the Galaxy S8 for a few weeks now and is bringing you their more detailed impressions of the device, including the phone’s design, comparing it to LG’s G6 and Bixby’s lacklustre launch. The team also discusses a new (though also kind of old player) possibly player entering the game very soon.
Andy Rubin, co-founder of Google’s Android operating system, is working on a new smartphone called the ‘Essential‘ following the device’s promising looking specs recently leaking.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts and jump in the comments to let us know what you think about this week’s episode.
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Patrick O’Rourke, Zach Gilbert, and Ian Hardy
Total runtime: 36:49
Hands-on S8 reviews: 1:25
Is Andy Rubin building the best android smartphone on the market?: 17:15
Shoutouts: 33:40
