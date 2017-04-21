Supply chain issues are the reason why some Huawei P10 and P10 Plus smartphones are clocking lower speeds than others, says Huawei, according to a report from Engadget.
Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Business Group, posted a message on Weibo, stating that there is a mixture of eMMC and UFS memory chips inside of the Huawei P10 units. This is due to a “serious shortage” of flash memory chips in the supply chain, says Yu.
Some P10 devices are experiencing speeds as slow as 250 MB/s while others come at 750 MB/s with the faster memory chips. According to The Verge, Yu claims there is a way of speeding up the slower devices via a software update. It is, however, unlikely that the 500 MB/s difference can be made up for with a software update.
In the Weibo post Yu fights back against the criticisms aimed at Huawei regarding this issue. He claims competitors are making the issue seem bigger than it is in hopes of tainting the Chinese company’s name.
“We would never do such a despicable thing as cutting corners,” says Yu.
The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are the first Huawei flagship devices coming to Canada. Hopefully Huawei resolves the issue before it’s the P10’s Canadian launch date which is set for the first week of June.
