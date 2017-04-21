The first ARM-based Windows 10 will arrive later this year, according to Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf.
Mollenkopf made the announcement during his company’s recent Q2 2017 earnings call. “Our Snapdragon 835 is expanding into mobile PC designs running Windows 10, which are scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter this year,” he said in response to a question from an investor.
Given that timing, it’s unlikely Microsoft will announce any ARM-based hardware at its upcoming education hardware event, slated to go down on May 2nd. Microsoft first demoed Windows 10 running on an ARM-based processor late last year.
No major PC manufacturers have announced plans to release ARM-based Windows PCs yet. However, according to The Verge’s Tom Warren, Lenovo is currently testing a prototype. When ARM-based PCs do arrive, it’s likely they’ll feature significant battery life improvements over their x86 counterparts.
Source: Qualcomm
