HTC’s ‘squeezable’ Ocean smartphone will be officially known as U 11, will come in five different colours

HTC will call Ocean, its new smartphone that features a touch-sensitive side frame, the HTC U 11, according to VentureBeat editor Evan Blass.
The name, says Blass, represents an effort by HTC to ” bridge past and present naming schemes.” In this case, 11 ties the company’s newest smartphone to the HTC 10, its 2016 flagship, while U signifies that the device is part of the same family as the U Ultra and U Play.
Squeeze for the Brilliant U. 05.16.2017 https://t.co/ANIQFSUzlD pic.twitter.com/7xGUPq8okh
— HTC Canada (@HTCCanada) April 20, 2017
Blass also notes that the HTC U 11 will be available in five colours — white, black, blue, red and silver — though the company is unlikely to sell all five variants in every market.
HTC plans to officially detail the U 11 on May 16th, per a tweet the company sent out earlier this week. According to past rumours from Blass, the new handset will feature a 5.5-inch 1440 x 2560 pixel display, Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 chipset, 64GB of expandable storage, a 12-megapixel main camera and 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone will ship with Android 7.1.
Source: VentureBeat
