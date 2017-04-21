Web developers can now add Apple’s Live Photos to their websites

News
Two years after introducing the world to Live Photos, Apple has released an official JavaScript API that allows developers to embed the hybrid photo and video format within their websites.

Once devs add the relevant piece of code to their website, they’ll be able to control how the media plays on their website, as well as if it should auto-play.

Introduced with the iPhone 6S back in 2015, it’s taken a while for Live Photos to find popularity. Last September, Tumblr was the first platform to fully embrace the format.

Google then followed suit by adding support for Live Photos to its Photos app on iOS. The company has since also released Motion Stills, an app that converts Live Photos into looping GIFs or movies, allowing iOS users can share their creations more widely.

