Watch two men sing about the Moto Z’s headphone jack placement in this ad

Apr 20, 2017

8:43 AM EDT

5 comments

When Lenovo released the Moto Z back in September of 2016, many were pleased to see the concept of a modular smartphone done right following LG G5 and the cancellation of Google’s Project Ara.

The phone’s Moto Mods, various modular accessories for the device, ranged from a JBL speaker, to a portable battery pack and a projector. Although the Moto Z2 is several months away from being released and still hasn’t even been announced, the slimness and modularity of the original Moto Z seems to be lingering via this strange ad.

As mentioned previously, the Moto Z is known primarily for it’s slimness and modularity, however this ad actually says very little about the device. The ad focuses on the headphone jack placement on the device, which doesn’t make sense as the Moto Z doesn’t actually have a headphone jack. This could possibly be about the Moto Z Play, though the ad clearly states otherwise.

Furthermore there is no mention of the actual Moto Z until the very end of the ad. Is it possible this ad was meant for the unannounced Moto Z2 (this is probably unlikely)? According to leaks the Moto Z2 Force will feature a headphone jack.

Source: YouTube

Comments

  • Dimitri

    “We moved the headphone jack so it could be easier to find”? How lame is Moto now… Anyone with a brain even a child knows where a headphone jack is…. I must admit the video was cool but had no purpose. Just moto spending useless money on this so they can say they did something…

    • zAlbee

      That’s the joke… Moto is making fun of other designers who worship the tiniest of changes (i.e. Apple)

    • Dimitri

      That might be true, wasting money on something like a joke isn’t needed. They should focus on bringing their devices out and better then wasting money at this point. But what do I know lol.

    • FlamesFan89

      The ultimate goal of advertising is rarely to give you any details about anything. It is more often, just trying to create brand awareness. The entire point of something like a jingle, is so that it is catchy, and sticks in your head, and makes you remember the product.

      This stupid joke of an ad got you talking about it didn’t it? So as far as they are concerned, mission accomplished. Even better would be if you (or anyone) ends up talking to a friend about “this stupid joke ad that has a weird song and does nothing but talk about moving the headphone jack”. All of a sudden, the message is being passed on.

      What it all boils down to is that advertising is a strange business.

  • zAlbee

    Apparently no one understands humour anymore. The ad isn’t depicting Moto’s designers. One of them is throwing darts with a blindfold on, for God’s sake! Just listen to the lyrics: “We moved it from the front to the back” (no phone puts it there), “it was an uber innovation… It was a cosmic redesign”. It’s a joke, duh.

    Even if your hearing fails, you can read the tagline at the end: “They changed the headphone jack, we changed the smartphone.” Not everything is a leak guys…. sometimes it’s just an ad. No excuse for such shoddy reporting.