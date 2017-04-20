As previously reported, Telus is investing $100 million CAD into its infrastructure in Montreal this year. Now, however, we’re learning more details regarding the carriers specific plans.
Telus has struck a 20-year partnership with the Old Port of Montréal Corporation (OPMC) that will bring free Wi-Fi that stretches three kilometres along the St. Lawrence River. This signal will be available to everyone and not just Telus subscribers.
In addition, in an effort to improve upon the customer experience and its LTE‑A (Long Term Evolution-Advanced) network, Telus will launch C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) tech, which will allow the carrier to allocate radio capacity to its users in specific locations during peak times, such as “in crowded urban areas and during special events.” Telus will be rolling this out in the coming weeks.
“The Old Port of Montréal is the top tourist destination in Quebec. Through this new, entirely free WiFi zone, we are very proud to offer best-in-class Internet connectivity to our seven million annual visitors,” adds Basil Cavis, vice-president of the Old Port of Montréal Corporation. “Telus will contribute directly to improving our visitor experience, and this new major investment clearly demonstrates the added value our partnership brings to our customers.”
Telus has over 8.7 million wireless subscribers and is set to announce its Q1 2017 results on May 11th.
Source: Telus
