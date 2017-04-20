HTC to unveil new squeezable U smartphone on May 16

HTC will unveil its new U smartphone on May 16, the company announced on Wednesday evening via Twitter.
Squeeze for the Brilliant U. 05.16.2017 https://t.co/ANIQFSUzlD pic.twitter.com/7xGUPq8okh
— HTC Canada (@HTCCanada) April 20, 2017
In the copy accompanying the company’s teaser video, HTC says “Squeeze for Brilliant U,” alluding to the phone’s marquee feature, a touch side frame that allows for a variety of customizable user interface interactions.
According to perennial device leaker Evan Blass, the HTC U will feature a 5.5-inch 1440 x 2560 display, Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 chipset, 64GB of expandable, a 12-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone will ship with the latest version of Android, 7.1.
Source: Twitter
