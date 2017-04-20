News
HTC to unveil new squeezable U smartphone on May 16

Apr 20, 2017

8:26 AM EDT

HTC U teaser

HTC will unveil its new U smartphone on May 16, the company announced on Wednesday evening via Twitter.

In the copy accompanying the company’s teaser video, HTC says “Squeeze for Brilliant U,” alluding to the phone’s marquee feature, a touch side frame that allows for a variety of customizable user interface interactions.

According to perennial device leaker Evan Blass, the HTC U will feature a 5.5-inch 1440 x 2560 display, Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 chipset, 64GB of expandable, a 12-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone will ship with the latest version of Android, 7.1.

Source: Twitter

