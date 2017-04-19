News
Blizzard’s almost 20-year-old masterpiece StarCraft is now free

Apr 19, 2017

10:05 AM EDT

StarCraft, one of the greatest games ever released, is now free to own.

Blizzard announced the news earlier today when it released the first StarCraft patch in eight years. The update makes the almost two decades old game playable on modern hardware.

The free version comes out ahead of the release StarCraft: Remastered. Scheduled to come out this summer, Blizzard promises the rerelease will bring StarCraft to the 21st century, allowing gamers to experience the original in 4K, without polishing out the “broken perfection” that made it so compelling in the first place.

According to Blizzard, owners of the original game and Remastered players will be able to play with each other online.

Download StarCraft, available on both PC and Mac, from the Blizzard website. The download includes both the original game and the superlative Brood War expansion.

Source: Blizzard

Comments

  • WTangoFoxtrot

    This is seriously full of win, ive tried ot out on both OsX and Win7 and the game works flawlessly. Also doesnt appear to be any DRM and theres no need for a battle_net acct. Playing it again after so many years actually has me pumped for the remaster now….this is a great “strategy” for remastering games !

    The lvl editor doesnt work on OsX though.

  • vn33

    Excellent game! I remember staying up all night playing this!

  • Docui

    YOU MUST CONSTRUCT ADDITIONAL PYLONS!

    • PygmySurfer

      SPAWN MORE OVERLORDS

    • Andrew

      Additional Supply Depots required.
      [goes to build one]
      Not enough minerals.

  • Andrew

    By far the best RTS series ever made. Played StarCraft and then StarCraft II for countless hours.

  • Jason van de Laar

    Awesome, downloading this when i get home!