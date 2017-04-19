Spotify’s student discount program is now available in Canada

Spotify originally launched its premium subscription program for students back in 2014, but only in the U.S., the U.K. and Germany. Now, the streaming music service is expanding that coverage to 33 more countries, including Canada.
Spotify’s student discount brings the platform’s discount down to $4.99 CAD from its standard price of $9.99.
To take advantage of the discount, students can sign up at this link. The platform also uses SheerID to verify student eligibility status. In comparison, Apple Music halts its student discount after four years, though the deal is available in more regions than Spotify’s student program, including Africa.
Here is a full list of new countries where Spotify’s half-price plan is now available:
- Austria
- Australia
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Lithuania
- Latvia
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Philippines
- Portugal
- Singapore
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Turkey
