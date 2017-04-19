Pornhub launches TrickPics, a tool for covering up your nude pics

A new app called TrickPics from developer “ENJOYIT360 SL” is currently being promoted by porn streaming platform Pornhub. The app, as you probably didn’t guess, aims to help users sensor their nude photos. Yes, you read that correctly.
While probably not an issue for many people, those who post risqué photos on heavily moderated platforms like Facebook and Instagram, often find their accounts blocked or suspended due to other users reporting the content as offensive. This is an issue TrickPics wants to solve with its amusingly clever augmented reality photos.
“Introducing TrickPics, the newest way to transform your boring old photos into something special! Our app uses augmented reality filters to add a dash of fun to your images. With more than 15 filters to choose from, there’s no end to the possibilities!,” reads the apps description.
Pornhub also isn’t being coy with the app’s promotional ad (which can be found aove), where it shows how augmented reality eggplants, gatling gun barrels and a special filter known as ‘Bigguns’ can be used to cover up people’s nether regions.
The steaming porn platform is inviting early adopters to tag the service in their pictures when sharing them on social media, offering those that do so a free trial of Pornhub’s ‘premium’ paid service.
In terms of App Store content, Apple has a zero-pornography policy, though TrickPics skirts around those rules to some extent. It remains to be seen, however, how long it will stay in the App Store given it is loosely associated with pornography.
If you’re interested in cleaning up the tasteful nudes you have stored on your iPhone, you can find TrickPics in the App Store.
