Galaxy Note 8 rumoured to feature dual-camera and 6.4-inch display

The Samsung Galaxy S8 hasn’t officially launch yet, but the rumour mill is already turning out more news about the still unannounced Note 8.
Not to be mistaken for the Galaxy Note 8.0 tablet released in 2013, the Note 8, currently codenamed ‘Great,’ is rumoured to measure in at 6.4 inches, 0.2 of an inch larger than the S8+, according to Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities.
The bigger size may not come as a shock to many considering Samsung’s Note brand of phones is usually larger than its ‘S’ series. The Note 8 is also not the largest Samsung smartphone on the market, however, as the South Korean company released a 7-inch Samsung Galaxy W, which never made it to the American market.
The report suggests the Note 8 will feature 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED display, according to Kuo. The device is also set to feature a rear fingerprint scanner like the S8. Furthermore, depending on release region the Note 8 reportedly features Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor or the Snapdragon 835.
The Galaxy Note 8 is also tipped to feature a dual-rear camera setup which is a first for the South Korean company. The phablet’s shooter reportedly features 3X optical zoom, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens featuring “CIS supporting dual photodiodes, with a 13-megapixel telephoto CIS, dual 6P lenses and dual OIS,” according to Kuo.
Kuo initially predicted that Samsung will sell between 40 and 45 million Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices, but has increased that number to between 50 and 55 million devices.
While a Note 8 seems to be coming at some point, don’t expect the phone to be released until the end of 2017.
Image credit: Weibo
Source: 9to5 Google
