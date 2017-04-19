News
Galaxy Note 8 rumoured to feature dual-camera and 6.4-inch display

Apr 19, 2017

11:52 AM EDT

1 comments

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in the bushes

The Samsung Galaxy S8 hasn’t officially launch yet, but the rumour mill is already turning out more news about the still unannounced Note 8.

Not to be mistaken for the Galaxy Note 8.0 tablet released in 2013, the Note 8, currently codenamed ‘Great,’ is rumoured to measure in at 6.4 inches, 0.2 of an inch larger than the S8+, according to Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities.

The bigger size may not come as a shock to many considering Samsung’s Note brand of phones is usually larger than its ‘S’ series. The Note 8 is also not the largest Samsung smartphone on the market, however, as the South Korean company released a 7-inch Samsung Galaxy W, which never made it to the American market.

Note 8

The report suggests the Note 8 will feature 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED display, according to Kuo. The device is also set to feature a rear fingerprint scanner like the S8. Furthermore, depending on release region the Note 8 reportedly features Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor or the Snapdragon 835.

The Galaxy Note 8 is also tipped to feature a dual-rear camera setup which is a first for the South Korean company. The phablet’s shooter reportedly features 3X optical zoom, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens featuring “CIS supporting dual photodiodes, with a 13-megapixel telephoto CIS, dual 6P lenses and dual OIS,” according to Kuo.

Kuo initially predicted that Samsung will sell between 40 and 45 million Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices, but has increased that number to between 50 and 55 million devices.

While a Note 8 seems to be coming at some point, don’t expect the phone to be released until the end of 2017.

Image credit: Weibo

Source: 9to5 Google

  • Dimitri

    So what’s the point of getting a Note 8 if the fingerprint sensor will be on the rear of the device like the S8 and S8 Plus. OLED display? Meh.

    Rather get the S8+ and call it a day instead of waiting until November or December for the Note 8. Nothing major will change other then the same design of the S8+ on the Note 8 and just a different screen type. Oh and the S-pen.

    The major reason for many getting the Note series was for bigger screens, S-pen and some new things like the Iris scanner and such.

    Going from a S8+ 6’2 inch to a Note 8 6’4 isn’t a big jump. QHD+OLED? I rather see it in action and see what it does before I jump on it.. SAMOLED on the S8+ is amazing as it is.