News
PREVIOUS|

Codemasters aims to resurrect its tiny car racing series with Micro Machines: World Series

Apr 19, 2017

12:39 PM EDT

1 comments

Some of my fondest gaming memories stem from the original Micro Machines for the NES.

While the series hasn’t been great lately, despite a relatively solid mobile entry ruined by rampant micro-transactions, Codemasters aims to bring the franchise back to consoles through Micro Machines: World Series.

While the game was announced a few months ago, this is our first look at the title’s 12-player multiplayer mode. The game’s visuals look great and the short trailer shows off gameplay modes like Capture the Flag and Team Deathmatch. Codemasters says it’s also planning 12-player online races and a classic four-player local multiplayer mode.

The game is set to come to Xbox One, PS4 and PC on June 23rd. Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch fans like myself, however, it looks like Micro Machines: World Series isn’t coming to Nintendo’s console.

Related Articles

News

Apr 13, 2017

7:21 PM EDT

‘Prepare to dine’ with Bandai Namco’s unannounced video game project

News

Nov 2, 2015

5:04 PM EDT

A new Micro Machines game is coming to iOS devices

Reviews

Jul 23, 2016

1:00 PM EDT

Micro Machines: Tiny vehicular microtransactions [Game of the Week]

News

Apr 13, 2017

11:47 AM EDT

‘Eggstravaganza’ is Pokemon Go’s new Easter event

Comments