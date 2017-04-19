Codemasters aims to resurrect its tiny car racing series with Micro Machines: World Series

Some of my fondest gaming memories stem from the original Micro Machines for the NES.
While the series hasn’t been great lately, despite a relatively solid mobile entry ruined by rampant micro-transactions, Codemasters aims to bring the franchise back to consoles through Micro Machines: World Series.
While the game was announced a few months ago, this is our first look at the title’s 12-player multiplayer mode. The game’s visuals look great and the short trailer shows off gameplay modes like Capture the Flag and Team Deathmatch. Codemasters says it’s also planning 12-player online races and a classic four-player local multiplayer mode.
The game is set to come to Xbox One, PS4 and PC on June 23rd. Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch fans like myself, however, it looks like Micro Machines: World Series isn’t coming to Nintendo’s console.
