BlackBerry partners with Allied World for greater cybersecurity reach

BlackBerry is now offering its cybersecurity services to insurance company Allied World through a new partnership.
Under this deal, BlackBerry will create an online self-assessment tool that Allied World can give to its cyber policyholders to identify areas of weaknesses.
BlackBerry will then provide its cybersecurity products and services accordingly to help Allied World and its clients reduce risk.
Known as the BlackBerry SHIELD, the self-assessment tool will become available in mid-May to cyber policyholders, via the Allied World // FrameWRX(SM) (“FrameWRX”), a cyber risk management solution designed to empower its U.S. clients to address exposure head on.
Some of the services that the tool can offer are:
- Connecting devices to BlackBerry’s test wireless network to simulate a real-world cyber attack
- Launching unauthenticated attacks against devices to simulate stolen devices
- Examine devices to discover sensitive data
- Attempt to take over devices and compromise their associated client networks
“This agreement with Allied World will allow us to expand our channel reach and help policyholders be BlackBerry Secure,” said Marty Beard, COO of BlackBerry.
“Allied World is a leader when it comes to providing innovative services to help its cyber policyholders manage their risk. We look forward to providing their clients with our mobile-native approach to security that addresses the entire enterprise from endpoint to endpoint, while at the same time growing our footprint in the insurance industry.”
Source: Allied World
