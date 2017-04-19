Apple asks Watch users to get outside and appreciate Mother Nature this Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day, which is on Saturday, April 22nd, this year, Apple has launched a new Apple Watch activity challenge that asks users of its wearable device to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.
Those that take up the challenge and spend 30 minutes outside on Saturday will earn a special achievement award and several exclusive iMessage stickers.
“Get outside and celebrate Earth Day on April 22 and earn this award,” says the company in a notification that started appearing for Apple Watch users this week. “Go for a walk, run, cycle, wheelchair or swim workout of 30 minutes or more in the Workout app or any third-party app that writes these workouts to Health. You will also earn special stickers for Messages.”
Below are the stickers that unlock when users complete the challenge.
Apple is not the only tech company marking Earth Day this year.
Ahead of the annual awareness event, Google launched an updated version of Earth, its satellite imaging app, that features an impressive new 3D mode.
Via: 9to5Mac
