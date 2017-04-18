Sony announces new $380 1TB ‘Slim’ PlayStation 4 model

Sony today announced a new 1TB ‘Slim’ model PlayStation 4.
Set to come to major Canadian retailers later this month, Sony has priced the higher capacity console at $380 CAD, $40 more than the company’s 500GB Uncharted 4 PS4 bundle. Unlike the company’s other currently available console bundles, this version of the PlayStation 4 does not come with a bundle game.
With how easy Sony made it to install a new hard drive to the PlayStation 4, most consumers will likely be better off buying a bundle that includes a game. But if the thought of opening up one of your electronics gives you pause, then this is a good option too.
Source: Sony
Comments