News
PREVIOUS

Sony announces new $380 1TB ‘Slim’ PlayStation 4 model

Apr 18, 2017

9:36 AM EDT

0 comments

1TB PlayStation 4 Slim

Sony today announced a new 1TB ‘Slim’ model PlayStation 4.

Set to come to major Canadian retailers later this month, Sony has priced the higher capacity console at $380 CAD, $40 more than the company’s 500GB Uncharted 4 PS4 bundle. Unlike the company’s other currently available console bundles, this version of the PlayStation 4 does not come with a bundle game.

With how easy Sony made it to install a new hard drive to the PlayStation 4, most consumers will likely be better off buying a bundle that includes a game. But if the thought of opening up one of your electronics gives you pause, then this is a good option too.

Source: Sony

 

Related Articles

News

Mar 21, 2017

4:21 PM EDT

Sony announces mid-range Xperia L1 smartphone

News

Apr 4, 2017

6:34 PM EDT

Buy video games for charity with the Humble Bundle THQ Nordic PlayStation sale

News

Apr 13, 2017

1:20 PM EDT

Kazuo Hirai, president of Sony confirms company is working on new VR experiences

News

Apr 14, 2017

1:36 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold and PlayStation Plus in April

Comments