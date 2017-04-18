Netflix predicts it will hit 100 million subscribers this weekend

Netflix has released its earnings for the year with the company stating that it hit 98.75 million memberships at the end of 2016. To put this in perspective, two years ago the service has 59 million.
This means that over the course of the year, the online streaming giant increased its membership by 17.25 million. The earnings report predicts Netflix aims to have a total of 101.95 million memberships by the end of Q2, with the company’s executives stating Netflix will break the 100 million total membership barrier by this weekend.
“We remain incredibly excited about the opportunity in front of us to build a truly global and durable internet TV business. We expect to cross the 100 million member mark this weekend. It’s a good start,” writes Netflix in its earnings report.
The multi-million member streaming service says that it is rapidly growing in Latin America, North America and Europe and is making strides in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Sticking to its policy, the earnings report doesn’t show any information related to specific countries, including Canada.
Netflix emphasizes the diversity of content choices on the platform such as Santa Clarita Diet, Ultimate Beastmaster, its first competition show, and a Series of Unfortunate Events. The company also reported that Dave Chappelle: Collection 1 was its most viewed comedy special ever and that there is a wide interest in Adam Sandler’s films on the platform as well.
“Since the launch of The Ridiculous 6, Netflix members have spent more than half a billion hours enjoying the films of Adam Sandler,” reads the earnings report. The online streaming giant also confirms that it’s made a deal with Sandler to release four more films exclusively with Netflix.
Source: Netflix
